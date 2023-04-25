Indiana man killed in rollover crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jackson County man is dead after a deadly crash in Scott County, Indiana Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:14 a.m. in the 2400 block of Stagecoach Road.

Officers arrived and found a 2017 white Mitsubishi passenger car on its roof with damage to the front and top of the vehicle.

First responders were on the scene tending to the driver, Tim Hall. Hall ended up passing away from his injuries.

Investigators said the car left the road and overturned after hitting a ditch line embankment.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

If anyone has information about the crash, please contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 812-752-5550.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.