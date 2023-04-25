Indiana woman killed in rollover crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jackson County man is dead after a deadly crash in Scott County, Indiana Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:14 a.m. in the 2400 block of Stagecoach Road.

Officers arrived and found a 2017 white Mitsubishi passenger car on its roof with damage to the front and top of the vehicle.

First responders were on the scene tending to the driver, a woman from Seymour. The driver ended up passing away from her injuries.

Investigators said the car left the road and overturned after hitting a ditch line embankment.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

If anyone has information about the crash, please contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 812-752-5550.

