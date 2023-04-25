Kentucky Derby Festival announces opening date for Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville

Contact Troubleshooters
Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront will open on April 27 at 11 a.m.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the best locations for music, food and entertainment during the Kentucky Derby Festival will be opening soon.

Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront will open on April 27 at 11 a.m., according to a release. Guests will be able to take part in concerts, family friendly fun, midway rides and the KDF Chow Wagon.

On Opening Day, a Pegasus Pin will not be required for admission thanks to Commonwealth Credit Union. Pegasus Pins will be available for purchase on-site for admission through May 5, the release states.

Two new events coming to Fest-a-Ville are a silent disco by Louisville Silent Disco on April 27 and May 5 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., as well as the Exotic Cars & Coffee Car Show that takes place on April 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Kentucky Derby Festival Chow Wagon: Open during the entire nine days of Fest-a-Ville, this outdoor food and live music venue is a long-running Derby Festival tradition. Happy Hour Weekdays: 4-6 p.m. $4 beers at the Beer Garden.
  • Flavors of Fest-a-Ville: Attendees can stop by for lunch and sample favorites from a variety of vendors at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville and the Chow Wagon. It’s open weekdays only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Samples range from $2 to $4.
  • Pegasus PlayVille, sponsored by Norton Children’s, features a variety of kid-friendly activities, including Charlie Chopper, Rainbow Rock, Fun Slide, Lil Wheel and more.
  • Kentucky Derby Festival Neigh-Maste on the Waterfront: Friday, April 28, noon-1 p.m. Festivalgoers can relax and recharge at this yoga event while enjoying views of the Ohio River and Louisville skyline.
  • Kentucky Derby Festival Ohio Valley Wrestling Run for the Ropes: Friday, April 28, 5:30-7 p.m. Special meet-and-greet with OVW stars at 5 p.m., followed by six big matches, including a special “Every Man for Himself Free-For-All” over the top rope Battle Royal.
  • L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Glow: Friday, April 28, 9 p.m. L&N Federal Credit Union sponsors this Festival favorite event for the first time in 2023 as it returns to Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville for the second year. Featuring over a dozen balloons lighting up the city skyline.
  • Kentucky Derby Festival Ken-Ducky Derby: Saturday, April 29, 4-5 p.m. See the launch of nearly 50,000 ducks into the Ohio River for a chance to race and compete for prizes. Proceeds benefit Harbor House of Louisville.
  • Kentucky Derby Festival Sunday Funday Drag Show Brunch: Sunday, April 30, 1-3 p.m. Produced by the Louisville Pride Foundation, this event showcases some of Louisville’s finest entertainers. Food and drinks available for purchase. $150 VIP Experience includes prime seating for a table of six, $50 in food and drink tickets and a special swag bag.
  • Kentucky Derby Festival HappyTail Hour: Monday, May 1, 5-8 p.m. Bring your four-legged friend to this pet-friendly event on the Great Lawn. Coordinated by Metro Animal Services.
  • Military Day is on Friday, May 5 with free admission all day for Veterans and active military with their military ID.

Concert highlights include Kentucky singer-songwriter Elvie Shane on April 29 at 7:30 p.m. and disco group Midnight Star, known for hit song “No Parking on the Dance Floor” on May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The complete schedule is listed below:

  • Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with special guest Soul Circus: Thursday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.
  • GospelFest Presented by Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare and Republic Bank: Sunday, April 30, 6-9 p.m. This Gospel Choir Showcase features performances by Jamar Esaw & Triad: 4 Christ, Young Men 4 Christ, Jesse Williams & Total Praise, Antwan Jenkins & Campfire, as well as local church choirs, praise teams and solo acts. Media Sponsor: B96.5 FM.
  • J.D. Shelburne with special guest Frankie Moody: Wednesday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.
  • Velcro Pygmies with special guest Rock Station: Thursday, May 4, 7:30 p.m.
  • Derby Eve Jam featuring Thunderstruck America’s AC/DC Tribute Band with special guest The Wilson Brothers: Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.

More information on Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront can be found here.

