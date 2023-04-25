Ky. native singer Carly Pearce to perform National Anthem at Derby 149

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Grammy-award winning country music singer from Kentucky has been selected to perform the National Anthem at this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Carly Pearce, known for hit songs “What He Didn’t Do” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” is set to sing the National Anthem at Kentucky Derby 149, according to a release.

The performance will happen live just after 5 p.m. and can be seen on WAVE and NBC’s coverage of the Kentucky Derby on May 5.

“Carly Pearce has been taking the country music world by storm with an impressive year of musical performances,” Mike Anderson, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack said in a release. “We are excited for her to take center stage in Louisville to sing our National Anthem and kick off this storied celebration.”

Pearce joins many other major artists to perform at the Kentucky Derby, including Brittney Spencer, Tori Kelly, Jennifer Nettles, Harry Connick Jr., Mary J. Blige and LeAnn Rimes.

In addition, singer-songwriter Rachel Platten will be performing the National Anthem for Kentucky Oaks 149 as well as a live performance of her hit “Fight Song.”

Platten’s live performance is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on May 4 during the Kentucky Oaks Survivor’s Parade honoring cancer survivors.

This year’s parade will honor 149 selected survivors to encourage those still fighting cancer to fight on.

“Rachel Platten’s ‘Fight Song’ has become an anthem for those fighting against breast and ovarian cancers,” Casey Ramage, Vice President of Marketing, Brand and Partnerships said in a release. “We are honored to have her perform this empowering song and partner with her for our first-ever live performance during the Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade.”

WAVE News will have all-day coverage of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby on May 5 and 6.

