LIVE: Gov. Beshear, city leaders break ground on Elizabethtown BlueOval SK training center

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials will meet up in Glendale to break ground on Elizabethtown Community and Technical College’s BlueOval SK Training Center.

The facility will train 5,000 new workers for the EV battery production facility in Glendale that was announced by Ford and BlueOval SK back in Sept. 2021.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m.

Watch the live event here once it begins.

