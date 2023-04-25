Contact Troubleshooters
LIVE: Gov. Beshear, city leaders break ground on Elizabethtown BlueOval SK training center

Officials will meet up in Glendale to break ground on Elizabethtown Community and Technical...
Officials will meet up in Glendale to break ground on Elizabethtown Community and Technical College’s BlueOval SK Training Center.(Ford Motor YouTube Page)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials will meet up in Glendale to break ground on Elizabethtown Community and Technical College’s BlueOval SK Training Center.

The facility will train 5,000 new workers for the EV battery production facility in Glendale that was announced by Ford and BlueOval SK back in Sept. 2021.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m.

Watch the live event here once it begins.

