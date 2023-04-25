Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Pride Foundation hosting Kentucky Derby Festival drag show

The Kentucky Derby Festival Sunday Funday Drag Show is returning for its third year on April 30.
The Kentucky Derby Festival Sunday Funday Drag Show is returning for its third year on April 30.(Louisville Pride Foundation)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival Sunday Funday Drag Show is returning for its third year on April 30.

The event, which runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chow Wagon stage at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville, is produced by the Louisville Pride Foundation and includes multiple local performers, according to a release.

Local business owner, performer and activist Syimone is the host of the drag show. She serves as an advisory board member for Louisville Pride Foundation and promotes diversity through community conversation.

“We appreciate this partnership with the Kentucky Derby Festival,” LPF executive director Mike Slaton said in a release. “It sends a message that LGBTQ people are part of this community and our biggest celebration, and it gives anyone and everyone a chance to check out a drag show and see how much fun we are having!”

Admission to the show is free with a Pegasus Pin.

VIP tables for six guests are also available, which includes reserved seating, a gift bag and $50 in complimentary food and drinks at the Chow Wagon, with proceeds benefiting Louisville Pride Foundation.

