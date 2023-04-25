Contact Troubleshooters
Man accused of abusing chickens in social media video turns himself in
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of abusing chickens in a social media video has turned himself in.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Prince Zaymier Ssenteza-Woodson is being charged with animal cruelty.

Woodson is accused of torturing baby chickens and posting the videos onto his Instagram page.

The University of Louisville previously confirmed the suspect was a UofL student and that investigation was underway by student affairs and ULPD.

LMPD said Woodson frequents the Goldsmith Lane area as well as the Outer Loop, Vaughn Mill Road and East Manslick Road areas.

(The following details are graphic, discretion is advised.)

Police said the warrant for Woodson’s arrest is for a misdemeanor charge of second degree cruelty to animals.

Woodson is accused of placing a live baby chicken into an air fryer or a stove and cooking the chicken until it died.

The event was posted through the man’s social media and shared to the public, police said.

LMPD and WAVE are not sharing the video.

Woodson is being held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

