Old National Bank mural unites community of Evansville, Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The tragedy at Old National Bank on April 10 painted a grim picture for the city of Louisville and the bank’s headquarters in Evansville, Indiana.

During the mass shooting, the front windows were shattered by bullets. Days later, a Louisville artist turned the wooden boards on the windows into a mural.

“It was definitely some weight for us being here, painting this,” said the mural artist, who wishes to stay anonymous. “It was a somber situation. It felt heavy, but we thought it was important to bring this message to the community and try to help improve the visual landscape of this building, but try to cast some love, and emotional support for the city.”

The mural artist is a Louisville native, but his work has touched communities nationwide.

The mural on the Old National Bank building is a symbol of love after the bank’s mass shooting. The artist said that the same message extends to the company’s headquarters in Evansville, Indiana.

After the shooting, Old National Bank contacted the mural company. A few years ago, the group painted a mural on the Bank’s Systems Division in downtown Evansville. Each brush stroke of yellow and blue paints love in Louisville and on the hearts of those in Indiana.

“We are proud to do our part and help the city heal and those affected in any way within our power,” said the mural artist.

The artist is a member of “Often Seen, Rarely Spoken” a mural company and art collective.

Outside of projects for Old National Bank, OSRS is also the creative behind many of the murals you see in downtown Louisville and Butchertown.

All of their work reinforces their message that public art can positively affect others and improve communities.

The mural in downtown Louisville brings two grieving communities together with love and art.

