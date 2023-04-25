Old National Bank says $1 million in donations collected following Louisville mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, Old National Bank announced $1 million in total donations have been collected in response to the mass shooting in downtown Louisville on April 10.

In a release, they said $600,000 of the total will go to provide additional support and care for those impacted.

The bank expressed immense gratitude to the entire community and to the heroes who emerged.

“From law enforcement representatives who risked their lives to first responders and the amazing team at the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Center, there were so many brave and selfless individuals who emerged to care for our Old National family members,” Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan said. “We hope that these gifts reflect our immense gratitude for these heroes and our appreciation for the work of the American Red Cross to ensure life-saving blood is available during the most critical time of need.”

Donation distribution:

The “Love for Louisville ONB Survivors Fund” directly benefits Old National team members and their families who were victims of the attack. 100% of donations collected will go to those impacted, the release said.

“Old National is committed to providing continued care and support to all our impacted team members and the families of those who lost their loved ones,” Ryan said. “We are grateful to our friends at the Community Foundation of Louisville for establishing this additional source of support for those impacted. This newly created fund will provide an opportunity for those yearning to help to have a direct impact.”

Ryan also noted the overwhelming support that has been displayed since the days following the tragedy. He asks the community to help keep the memories alive of those perished by “loving more, caring more deeply and supporting one another unconditionally.”

