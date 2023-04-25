Contact Troubleshooters
Police attempt to locate man accused of abusing chickens in social media video

Prince Woodson is accused of torturing baby chickens and posting the videos onto his Instagram page.(LMPD)
Prince Woodson is accused of torturing baby chickens and posting the videos onto his Instagram page.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a man who has a warrant out for his arrest for alleged cruelty to animals.

Prince Woodson is accused of torturing baby chickens and posting the videos onto his Instagram page.

The University of Louisville previously confirmed the suspect was a UofL student and that investigation was underway by student affairs and ULPD.

LMPD said Woodson frequents the Goldsmith Lane area as well as the Outer Loop, Vaughn Mill Road and East Manslick Road areas.

(The following details are graphic, discretion is advised.)

Police said the warrant for Woodson’s arrest is for a misdemeanor charge of second degree cruelty to animals.

Woodson is accused of placing a live baby chicken into an air fryer or a stove and cooking the chicken until it died.

The event was posted through the man’s social media and shared to the public, police said.

LMPD and WAVE are not sharing the video.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

