Pop superstar Barry Manilow returns to Louisville this August

Longtime singer-songwriter Barry Manilow is making his way back to Louisville this August as part of his Manilow Tour.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Longtime singer-songwriter Barry Manilow is making his way back to Louisville this August as part of his Manilow Tour.

Manilow will be making his way to the KFC Yum! Center on Aug. 21, according to a release.

The multi-award winning artist spans a career of decades with hit songs such as “Could It Be Magic,” “Mandy” and “Copacabana.”

Presale tickets begin on April 27 at 10 a.m. with presale code SMILE through Ticketmaster’s website. General admission tickets go on sale on April 28.

Tickets will not be available at the KFC Yum! Center box office for this sale, the release states.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

