Renovations complete for newly reopened South Central Neighborhood Place

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After months of renovations, the South Central Neighborhood Place has reopened to the public.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted at the location at 4255 Hazelwood Avenue on Tuesday morning with the community and city officials.

Residents within the Beechmont, Iroqouis and nearby neighborhoods can now take advantage of improvements within the location, including new furniture, a new reception desk and waiting area, technology updates and much more.

The Office of Resilience and Community Services said giving the building an update can make a big difference for the community.

“The biggest added value is that this is respectful space,” Cassandra Miller with the Office of Resilience and Community Services said. “We serve a lot of families, a lot of children, a lot of infants, a lot of small babies. So having something coming into that this community to be proud of to have in their own back yard is really more significant than the cost of it all.”

There are a total of eight Neighborhood Places within the city of Louisville, which the Office of Resilience and Community Services said serves around 30,000 residents every year.

