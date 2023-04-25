Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/25

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Fairly decent the next day or two with highs well into the 60s but passing clouds at times.

Thursday into Friday looks wet and windy.

Saturday looks mainly dry early but our next system moves in Saturday Night into Sunday. While finer details have to get worked out, rain chances and gusty winds will be an issue with that wave as well.

More on that setup and how Derby 149 is trending---in the video!

