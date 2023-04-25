Contact Troubleshooters
Students at JCPS high schools compete in annual rocket launching competition

Engineering and aerospace students at three Louisville high schools took to the skies competing...
Engineering and aerospace students at three Louisville high schools took to the skies competing in an annual rocket launching competition on Tuesday morning.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Engineering and aerospace students at three Louisville high schools took to the skies competing in an annual rocket launching competition on Tuesday morning.

The competition took place at Atherton High School’s football field, where more than 20 teams launched rockets they had learned to build within the classroom.

Students were provided a kit to build the rocket and could make variations using 3-D printers and other technology.

“The students are out here to be able to demonstrate they built what they’ve learned, and so it’s really more about them having fun and having a good time being able to demonstrate the things they’ve done through the year,” Atherton High School lead engineering teacher Alan Williams said.

This year’s competition featured students within Atherton High School, The Academy @ Shawnee and Mercy Academy.

