Targeted shooting in San Francisco leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.
Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.(KGO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said.

A 23-year-old Bay Area man was killed in the shooting late Sunday in North Beach, the San Francisco Police Department said Monday in a statement. Also known as “Little Italy,” the neighborhood is dotted with restaurants, nightclubs and bars.

A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said. (KGO)

Two 24-year-old men from Sacramento County, a 22-year-old man from Alameda County and a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County were wounded and taken to a hospital, police said. Their wounds were all said not to be life-threatening.

There were no immediate arrests.

Police said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident and not random, but they did not give further details and the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

