VOTE: Louisville Slugger Field seeking MiLB Best of the Ballparks title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The home field for the Louisville Bats is seeking the title as one of the best Triple-A ballparks in the nation.

The 2023 MiLB Best of the Ballparks competition is underway by Ballpark Digest, with Louisville Slugger Field receiving a #2 seed in the competition.

Louisville Slugger Field was last year’s runner-up in the competition, and won the fan voting contest back in 2016.

Now in the third round of competition, Louisville Slugger Field is facing off against Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights.

Voting in the third round concludes on April 28 at 3 p.m. ET. Guests can vote once per day per device.

