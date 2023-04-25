Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Water crisis continues to impact Flint on 9-year anniversary

Flint water crisis activist Melissa Mays speaks on the nine-year anniversary of the crisis.
Flint water crisis activist Melissa Mays speaks on the nine-year anniversary of the crisis.(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Tuesday, April 25 was the nine-year anniversary of the Flint Water Crisis.

“Today is day 3,287 since Flint has had clean and safe water. This ticks on, we’re already talking about what to do for the 10 year in a year because it doesn’t seem like things are going to be any different,” said activist Melissa Mays.

Nine years later, the Flint Water Crisis is continuing to impact the Vehicle City.

“However, with all of the problems, the poisonings, the sufferings, the deaths, and the trauma, the layered ongoing trauma, there have been wins. Because the Flint residents are strong, because we are smart, and we are resilient, and we’re not taking this for an answer,” Mays said.

On Tuesday, April 25 in 2014, the city of Flint made the switch to the Flint River, but in the months after, residents complained about the water’s odor, taste, and appearance, reporting rashes, hair loss, and other health concerns.

Fast forward to January 2016, former Gov. Rick Snyder declared a state of emergency in Flint on the same day federal officials confirmed they were investigating the water crisis.

Read next:
Police: Teens arrested after assaulting 8-year-old
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Sexual assault charges dropped against former corrections officer, Flint officer
Sexual assault charges have been dropped against a former corrections officer and a Flint...
Flint Councilman Eric Mays sentenced to probation
Eric Mays was sentenced on Tuesday, April 25.
Police release cause of building explosion in Mt Morris
A Saturday night explosion rocked a mid-Michigan community, and although no one was hurt, a...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed a crash involving a JCPS bus was called in around 8:30 a.m. to the...
JCPS: 4 students sent to hospital after bus crash on US 42
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Joseph Scott Monin was charged with attempted murder, first degree assault, tampering with...
Nelson County man charged with attempted murder after victim shot multiple times
Brodrick Ray Justice-Miller, 26, of Radcliff, Ky., \ was arrested April 25, 2023 on charges of...
Suspect charged with shooting man his companion was having sex with

Latest News

EMS workers, patient sent to hospital after semi rear-ended ambulance on I-65
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Showers arrive this afternoon
Surveillance video shows Connor Sturgeon during the mass shooting at Old National Bank
Parents of Louisville mass shooter speaks about the incident
Mohammed Hussein was killed after an alleged drunk driver crashes into his car.
Family and friends remember 17-year old killed in car crash
They seem dive into their assigned tasks with puppy-like enthusiasm, but it is no game.
Bomb sniffing dogs train before Derby