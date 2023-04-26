Bomb sniffing dogs train before Derby

Contact Troubleshooters
By David Mattingly
Apr. 26, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They seem dive into their assigned tasks with puppy-like enthusiasm, but it is no game.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) put explosive-sniffing dogs through tests on Wednesday at the Kentucky Expo Center.

National Odor Recognition Training and Testing (NORT) comes just ahead of some of the participating dogs being assigned to duty at Churchill Downs.

“The dogs are, some people would say, better equipped than technology to detect explosives,” lead ATF instructor James James said.

Following their super-sensitive noses and being able to cover a lot of ground quickly, James said it is a job the canines were born to do.

They will be working behind the scenes at the Derby.

”They will do safety sweeps of the facility before the doors open, before the public just to make sure everything is safe,” ATF Louisville Field Division spokesperson said Cassandra Mullins. “And then you’ll see those same teams working the crowds, mingling the event all throughout the day doing safety sweeps.”

Sweeps will also include sniffing vehicles as they arrive, checking for the presence of any explosive material or residue.

Mullins said the dogs are also used in Louisville homicide investigations, searching for evidence at crime scenes.

