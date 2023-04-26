Contact Troubleshooters
Center for Women and Families host a walk to end sexual assault

Both the Southern Indiana and Jefferson County Centers for Women and Families marched to the Big Four Bridge to raise awareness for sexual assault victims.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Walking free from sexual violence.

The Center for Women and Families hosted a walk on the Big Four Bridge on Wednesday to condemn sexual assault.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month but the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network said an American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds.

A trend that the Center for Women and Families said they want to take a major step towards ending.

The Center for Women and Families marched to denounce victim blaming and raise awareness for sexual assault on Denim Day and sharing the services they offer to those in need.

“We help with resources like counseling, legal advocacy, housing help, transportation help and just anything that can help a victim or survivor get their life back,” Center for Women and Families Lead Shelter Resident Advocate Destiny Sublett said.

To make the community aware, the Center for Women and Families took to the Big Four.

The Southern Indiana and Louisville groups met at the center of the bridge to showcase a combined fight for change.

“We are one team, even though we are on different sides of the state lines,” Sublett said. “We work together to help all communities in Jefferson County and all people in Jefferson County and Southern Indiana.”

Sublett is a sexual assault survivor, so this event means a lot to her.

She said it gives her a chance to give other survivors something she wished she had, someone to walk her through the trauma.

“Unfortunately like most people, I didn’t have someone to be there with me throughout my sexual assault experience and my healing processes and get on my feet through that,” shared Sublett. “So I come out here and work with these clients to be that person and walk them through it.”

Sublett said she’s hoping to send a message of hope that help may just be a few steps away.

“If anyone out there is listening and is going through any of the same situations that we have dealt with, we want you guys to see that we are here,” Sublett said. “There are people out there for you and there’s people to walk you through every step of the way no matter where you’re located and no matter what happens. We’re here out here for you and we always will be.”

The Center for Women and Families said they have a crisis line and sexual assault services open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year to let people know that they will never have to get through their traumas alone.

To check out more of their services you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

