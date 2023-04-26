Exclusive: First look at fire damage at Ky. state park

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Natural Bridge fire is now contained, but the fire did cause some significant damage.

See an exclusive look at the damage below.

It is estimated about 125 acres were burned.

Natural Bridge State Resort Park will resume normal operations on Friday. Trails will open, except for the balanced rock and hoods branch trails, which will remain closed, so crews can repair wooden steps burned by the wildfire.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.