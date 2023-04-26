Contact Troubleshooters
First look at Churchill Downs’ new First Turn Club

Churchill Downs is getting ready to debut its newest seating options at Kentucky Derby 149.
Churchill Downs is getting ready to debut its newest seating options at Kentucky Derby 149.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs is getting ready to debut its newest seating options at Kentucky Derby 149.

The First Turn Club and permanent grandstand will open the week of Derby.

The new structure provides 7,100 additional reserved seats. The First Turn Club on the first floor holds 2,000 people.

Each person gets a seat inside with alcohol, food and drink included in the price of the ticket.

Outside the club, there’s enough patio space for guests to watch races from right up on the rail.

Above the First Turn Club are the additional 5,100 seats. It is a spot in years past Churchill Downs has utilized temporary grandstands.

The track has changed a lot over the years. Churchill Downs spokesperson Darren Rogers said Wednesday the Kentucky Derby is too big not to make necessary changes.

”The reality is the Kentucky Derby is a bucket list event locally, nationally and internationally,” Rogers said. “It continues to grow. We have to modernize Churchill Downs, keep it going but again respect those traditions and respect the history.”

The First Turn Club will open ahead of Thurby, the day or racing on the Thursday before the Derby.

