FORECAST: Dry weather through lunch on Thursday

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain moves in Thursday afternoon and night
  • Drying back out Friday afternoon through Saturday
  • Chilly air moves in early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly sunny skies overall this afternoon with highs getting closer to where they should be for late April.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system. Clouds will limit lows to the 40s.

It will be dry early Thursday with the radar becoming active just after lunch into the afternoon. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible at times so use caution traveling. Highs look to warm into the lower 70s through midday before cooling with the rain showers.

Rounds of rain continue Thursday night as lows fall into the 50s; the rain may be heavy at times.

Rain lasts into Friday morning and afternoon; drier weather is expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

Stay close to the forecast as we fine-tune forecast details for the many upcoming weekend events.

