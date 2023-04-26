Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warmer Wednesday; Rain returns tomorrow

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mainly dry through Thursday AM
  • Rain likely Thursday midday through Friday afternoon
  • Cooler air moves in over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep a mix of sun and clouds overhead today. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system. Clouds will limit lows to the 40s. After a cloudy start, we’ll see rain chances increase during the afternoon and evening; some thunder can’t be ruled out with this setup.

Highs jump into the 60s tomorrow. Rounds of rain continue Thursday night as lows fall into the 50s; the rain may be heavy at times.

Rain lasts into Friday morning and afternoon; drier weather is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. Stay close to the forecast as we fine-tune forecast details for the many upcoming weekend events.

