Gov. Beshear announces funding for communities impacted by 2021 tornadoes, flooding

(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $123-million in funding for communities impacted by the 2021 tornadoes in Western Kentucky and flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has allocated the money for Kentucky. The majority, 80%, will go to four counties that were hit the hardest: Graves, Warren, Hopkins and Breathitt.

The rest of the funding will be distributed among three-dozen other counties that were impacted, including Hart, Taylor and Marion.

The money will be used to rebuild homes and rental properties, build new multi-family rentals and for public infrastructure like bridges and roads.

“Estimates indicate that this funding will go towards the construction of 600 homes in the impacted area,” Beshear said. “Those are 600 families that just this most recent funding will help ensure they have a roof over their head, that they are back on their feet and that they can be a part of this incredible economy we’re seeing, especially growing in Western Kentucky right now.”

Applications to the disaster recovery program to rebuild homes will start being accepted on May 1, while applications for public infrastructure and new homes will open on June 1.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

