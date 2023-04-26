Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gov. Justice expected to announce run for U.S. Senate

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. (WDBJ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is expected to announce he’s running for the U.S. Senate, when he holds a news conference Thursday evening.

Justice has scheduled a 5 p.m. event at The Greenbrier Resort, promising a special announcement. And every indication suggests the Republican is going to run for the seat now held by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton said Justice would be well-positioned to win.

“He’s the 5th most popular governor as of January with 66% support,” Denton said. “Manchin in January, his favorables were only about 42%. And so the governor is very popular among the citizens and he certainly has plenty of money to run a competitive campaign.”

Denton said it could be a leading race, as Republicans try to reclaim control of the Senate. And he notes Manchin hasn’t announced if he plans to run for reelection.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed a crash involving a JCPS bus was called in around 8:30 a.m. to the...
JCPS: 4 students sent to hospital after bus crash on US 42
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Joseph Scott Monin was charged with attempted murder, first degree assault, tampering with...
Nelson County man charged with attempted murder after victim shot multiple times
Brodrick Ray Justice-Miller, 26, of Radcliff, Ky., \ was arrested April 25, 2023 on charges of...
Suspect charged with shooting man his companion was having sex with

Latest News

Congressman Morgan McGarvey, serving the commonwealth’s 3rd District, introduced his first bill...
Ky. congressman Morgan McGarvey introduces bill aiming to reduce student hunger
Governor Andy Beshear signs a search and rescue team bill into law
Search and rescue bill signed into Kentucky law
At one point, each Candidate was asked to say one thing they hoped to accomplish once they were...
Republican candidates debate in Louisville ahead of May primary
2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race
Gov. Beshear signs new bill adding more protection to victims of domestic violence