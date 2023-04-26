Contact Troubleshooters
Introducing WAVE News at Noon with Josh & Kathleen Ninke

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The WAVE Family is proud to launch our latest newscast, WAVE News at Noon.

WAVE News anchors Josh and Kathleen Ninke are bringing you the most up-to-date information from 12-12:30 p.m. every weekday.

This isn’t the married couple’s first time as co-anchors: from 2020 to 2022, the two anchored a morning show at WAVE’s Gray Television sister station KBTX in Bryan-College Station, Texas. Here at WAVE, they also produce and anchor News with the Ninkes, a digital newscast streamed on WAVE’s Facebook, Twitter, and app platforms at 8:30 a.m. weekdays.

When Josh and Kathleen are not hosting a show together, you can find them reporting your news headlines and fun features weekdays on WAVE News Sunrise.

The Ninkes are excited to begin this journey at WAVE as co-anchors once again.

“On WAVE News at Noon, we have 30 minutes to bring you the top news of the day from your neighborhood and from around the world,” Kathleen said. “Our goal is to leave you more informed about the stories that affect you and your family. We consider it a bonus if we can make you smile with some good news, too.”

“We’re so excited to share an anchor desk again,” Josh said. “Working this closely with your spouse isn’t for everyone, but we love it!”

Watch WAVE News at Noon weekdays live on the air. You can also watch it on the WAVE News app, WAVE Now livestream, or WAVE Now on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

