Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jack Harlow surprise announces new album coming Friday

Harlow posted the cover of his new album, “Jackman,” which will be released on April 28.
Harlow posted the cover of his new album, “Jackman,” which will be released on April 28.(Jack Harlow - Instagram)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s own Jack Harlow is releasing a new album that is only days away.

In a surprise announcement through social media on Wednesday afternoon, Harlow posted the cover of his new album, “Jackman,” which will be released on April 28.

(Story continues below)

The release comes almost a year after his second album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” featuring single “First Class” and Louisville shoutout “Churchill Downs (feat. Drake).”

Other details about the album have not been released.

Harlow will also be starring in the upcoming “White Men Can’t Jump” remake debuting on Hulu on May 19.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prince Zaymier Ssenteza-Woodson appeared in court on Wednesday after being charged with animal...
Man accused of abusing chickens in social media video turns himself in
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
Indiana woman killed in rollover crash in Scott County
Shelby County Police arrested Amanda Phillips (left) and Chris Reed (right) after finding the...
Shelby County Police arrest 2 people after finding Bellarmine University production truck
Travelers looking to skip the long lines at customs when traveling abroad can now apply to skip...
Louisville airport hosting global entry enrollment event all week

Latest News

Prince Zaymier Ssenteza-Woodson appeared in court on Wednesday after being charged with animal...
Man accused of abusing chickens in social media video turns himself in
Students, faculty and alumni of the University of Louisville School of Music will be performing...
UofL musicians joining Yo-Yo Ma, Louisville Orchestra for Mammoth Cave concert
Brodrick Ray Justice-Miller, 26, of Radcliff, Ky., \ was arrested April 25, 2023 on charges of...
Suspect charged with shooting man his companion was having sex with
Catherine “Abby” McKinney will serve 12 years in prison for the charges of manslaughter, abuse...
Serenity McKinney’s mother sentenced in connection to 4-year-old’s death