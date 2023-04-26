JCPS: 4 students sent to hospital after bus crash on US 42

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed four students have been taken to the hospital after a bus crashes near I-71 in Louisville.

The crash was called in around 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. 42 West and Seminary Drive, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Officers arrived and found JCPS bus #0689 and a passenger vehicle had crashed at the location.

Two adults were taken to University Hospital in addition to the four students taken to Norton Children’s Hospital. Ellis said all injuries appear to be minor.

JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan confirmed the bus contained students heading to Dunn Elementary and Wilder Elementary Schools.

Police said traffic should resume at the intersection shortly as the scene is cleared.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

