Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ky. congressman Morgan McGarvey introduces bill aiming to reduce student hunger

Congressman Morgan McGarvey, serving the commonwealth’s 3rd District, introduced his first bill...
Congressman Morgan McGarvey, serving the commonwealth’s 3rd District, introduced his first bill aiming to make sure no child goes hungry.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Congressman Morgan McGarvey, serving the commonwealth’s 3rd District, introduced his first bill aiming to make sure no child goes hungry.

Bill H.R. 2567, known as the School Meals Expansion Act, is looking to amend the National School Lunch Act’s Community Eligibility Provision to allow more schools to provide free meals for every student they serve, according to a notice from McGarvey’s office.

Currently, the Community Eligibility Provision allows schools with 40 percent or more students with families who can access free school meals through SNAP, TANF or other qualifying programs to provide free meals to all students within that school.

McGarvey’s School Meals Expansion Act would lower the threshold from 40 percent to 25 percent, allowing more schools to participate and for more students to be able to partake in free meals.

“No child should ever go hungry in the richest country on earth,” McGarvey said in a release. “My bill works toward ensuring every kid has a free, healthy meal at school. Expanding free school meals isn’t just the smart thing to do — it’s the right thing and an important step toward combating food insecurity in Jefferson County and across the country. The School Meals Expansion Act is going to keep kids full and ready to focus, and I’m proud to introduce this bill and join efforts to improve child nutrition.”

The bill would also allow federal reimbursement to schools for those meals, allowing under-resourced schools to also participate in the program.

It has earned support from several co-sponsors and endorsing organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Heart Association, the School Nutrition Association and more.

The bill has been introduced to the House of Representatives on April 10 and referred to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce for consideration.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of abusing chickens in social media video turns himself in
Man accused of abusing chickens in social media video turns himself in
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
Indiana woman killed in rollover crash in Scott County
Shelby County Police arrested Amanda Phillips (left) and Chris Reed (right) after finding the...
Shelby County Police arrest 2 people after finding Bellarmine University production truck
Travelers looking to skip the long lines at customs when traveling abroad can now apply to skip...
Louisville airport hosting global entry enrollment event all week

Latest News

Louisville’s free outdoor concert series at Waterfront Park returns for its 21st season this...
Waterfront Wednesday reveals lineup for 21st season
Each week, the road will be shut down to vehicles allowing multiple food trucks to set up and...
Food Truck Wednesdays returns to downtown Louisville
Joseph Scott Monin was charged with attempted murder, first degree assault, tampering with...
Nelson County man charged with attempted murder after victim shot multiple times
The Big Four Pedestrian Bridge and the skyline of Louisville, Kentucky.
FORECAST: Dry weather through lunch on Thursday
The woman from Grant County, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the top prize on the Wild...
NKY woman turns $40 into $500,000 with scratch-off top prize