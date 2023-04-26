Contact Troubleshooters
La Grange McDonald’s donating sales to support LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt

The McDonald’s at 512 South First Street in La Grange said it would donate 20% of sales from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday for Wilt’s family to support the officer’s recovery.(WAVE News/LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local McDonald’s restaurant said it will be donating a portion of its proceeds on Thursday to support Louisville Metro Police officer Nickolas Wilt and his family.

The McDonald’s at 512 South First Street in La Grange said it would donate 20% of sales from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday for Wilt’s family to support the officer’s recovery.

Wilt was critically injured responding to the mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on April 10.

He remains hospitalized in critical condition and is in a medically-induced coma, but family said recent progress made by Wilt has been promising.

“Officer Wilt was simply doing his job, running toward danger and violence without hesitation to protect his community,” local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Emily Kasselmann said in a release. “We know that his family is hurting. Our community is hurting. We hope that this small act can help support them during this time.”

Wilt is a resident from La Grange and also served as a firefighter and dispatcher in Oldham County before joining LMPD.

Donations for Wilt’s medical expenses are also being collected by the Louisville Metro Police Foundation. Recently, the organization announced more than $200,000 has been raised for Wilt and his family.

For more information on Louisville Metro Police Foundation and to donate, click or tap here.

