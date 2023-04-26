LMPD asking witnesses to Chickasaw Park shooting to provide photos, videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the investigation continues into the April 15 mass shooting at Chickasaw Park, Louisville Metro police are asking people who were at the park that night to give them help in finding the persons involved.

The shooting left two people dead and four others wounded. Investigators say there many people in the park that night and they are hoping some of those who were there have information, photos or video that can help them make an arrest in the case.

“It has been nearly two weeks since 6 individuals were shot while enjoying their Saturday night in Chickasaw Park. Two of those individuals were tragically killed that night,” said LMPD in a statement. “The Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate and has received a handful of tips from the public, but from all accounts, there were hundreds of people in the park when the shooting occurred. LMPD is asking any individuals who have information on the shooting to provide that information, either to the LMPD Homicide Unit, or LMPD’s anonymous tip line. Any photographs or videos taken in Chickasaw Park prior to, during, or after the shooting on April 15th, can also be anonymously submitted through LMPD’s online tip website. Please help us bring justice to the victims and their families.”

If you have information that can help police, the Crime Tip Line number is 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also provide a tip, videos or photos by using the online Crime Tip Portal.

