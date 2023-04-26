Longtime Louisville businessman retiring after decades of work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jim Lehrer bought Brownsboro Hardware and Paint in 1998.

In the years since, it has been named for the top hardware store in Kentucky by HBS Dealer, won a Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and been recognized as the best employer of 2022 by the Prospect Area Chamber of Commerce.

25 years later, Lehrer is retiring. He talked about what it’s been like.

“It’s been very challenging, being a business owner and really feeling like you have responsibility for all of your employees, for their livelihoods,” Lehrer said. “You want it to be successful. You want it to be able to do the things, and provide the money to keep people employed, hire more people and then also give back to the community.”

The Lehrer family plans to travel, work on their home and keep volunteering in their retirement.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.