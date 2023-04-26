Luke Bryan brings Farm Tour to Shelbyville in September

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country music singer Luke Bryan is making his way to Kentucky as part of his Farm Tour this September.

Bryan announced he will be playing at the Mulberry Orchard in Shelbyville on Sept. 14, according to his website.

Known for popular hits such as “Country Girl,” “Knockin’ Boots” and “That’s My Kind of Night,” Bryan said the Farm Tour brings him to the fields to get up close and personal with fans while honoring the American farmer.

Tickets go on sale for Bryan’s Nut House fan club on May 1 at 10 a.m. General admission tickets go on sale on May 4 at 10 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

