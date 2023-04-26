Need to know traffic information for KDF Pegasus Parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are coming downtown for the Kentucky Derby Festival Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade on Sunday, there are a number of traffic restrictions and road closures you’ll need to know about.

The following list has been provided by Louisville Metro police:

ROAD CLOSED / RESTRICTED ACCESS from Sunday, April 30, 12:00 AM to 9:00 PM on the following streets:

Swan Street between Vine and Lampton Street

Entrance to Goodwill

Vine Street at Lampton Street

Vine Street at Breckinridge

Vine Street at Exit from Air Pollution Control

Vine Street at Exit from LMPD

Vine Street at alley north of Equestrian Lot

Brent Street past the entrance to The Café

Stoneware Alley between Vine and Barret

Broadway at Baxter

Broadway at Barret

Broadway at Exit from Parking Lot

St Anthony’s Place at Alley by Mercy Way (no Access to Broadway)

Rubel North of Broadway (no Access to Broadway)

Rubel South of Broadway (no Access to Broadway)

Barret Avenue at Broadway

Barret Avenue at Lexington

(2) Alleys at Rubel Park at Barret

Rubel at Barret

Campbell north of Broadway

Campbell at Maker Alley

Broadway at Campbell Street (South Side)

Logan Street at Finzer

9th at Kentucky Street, Northbound only

Barret Avenue at Mercy Way

Barret Avenue at St Anthony Place

Campbell at Gray Street

Cawthon Street at 8th

Breckinridge Street at 8th

Vine St between Lampton and Brent

Brent St Vine to Broadway

Broadway at Shelby Street

Broadway at Clay Street

Broadway at Hancock Street

Broadway at Jackson Street

Broadway at Preston Street (North Side)

Broadway at Preston Street (South Side)

Broadway at Floyd Street (North Side)

Broadway at Floyd Street (South Side)

Broadway at Brook Street (North Side)

Broadway at Brook Street (South Side)

Broadway at 1st

Broadway at 2nd

Broadway at 3rd

Broadway at 4th

Broadway at 5th

Broadway at 6th

Broadway at 7th

Broadway at 8th

Broadway at 9th

Broadway at 12th

I-65 North Ramp to Brook Street

Logan Street at Breckinridge Street

Shelby Street at Chestnut Street

Clay Street at Breckinridge Street

Clay Street at Gray Street

Clay Street at Jacob Street

Hancock Street at Breckinridge Street

Hancock Street at Gray Street

Hancock Street at Jacob Street

Jackson Street at Jacob Street

Jackson Street at Breckinridge Street

Preston Street at Gray Street

Floyd Street at Breckinridge Street

Floyd Street at Gray Street

Floyd Street at Jacob Street

Brook Street at College Street

Brook Street at Breckinridge Street

1st at Gray Street

2nd at Chestnut Street

2nd at Breckinridge Street

2nd at Jacob Street

3rd at Chestnut Street

4th at Chestnut Street

4th at York Street

4th at Breckinridge Street

5th at York Street

5th at Breckinridge Street

6th at Chestnut Street

7th at Breckinridge Street

7th at York Street

8th at Chestnut Street

Roy Wilkins Ave at Chestnut Street

Magazine at 8th Street

NO STOPPING ANYTIME on Saturday, April 29 on the following streets:

Barret Avenue From Broadway to Lexington Road

Lexington Road From Barrett Avenue to Baxter Avenue

Vine Street From Brent to Breckinridge Street

Brent Street From Broadway to Stoneware Alley

Hamilton Avenue From Lexington Road to end

Broadway From Baxter to 11th Street

Campbell Street From Finzer Street to Gray Street

Finzer Street From Logan Street to Campbell Street

Preston Street From Springer Alley to Jacob Street

Floyd Street From Gray Street to Jacob Street

Brook Street From Gray Street to Jacob Street

Magazine Street From 8th Street to 9th Street

9th Street From Broadway to Kentucky Street

Roy Wilkins Blvd From Chestnut to Broadway

Originating in 1956, the Pegasus Parade is the Kentucky Derby Festival’s oldest event. The 2023 parade will step off at 3 p.m. on Broadway at Campbell heading west to 9th Street.

