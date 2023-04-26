Contact Troubleshooters
Need to know traffic information for KDF Pegasus Parade

What you need to know before the Pegasus Parade
(tcw-wave)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are coming downtown for the Kentucky Derby Festival Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade on Sunday, there are a number of traffic restrictions and road closures you’ll need to know about.

The following list has been provided by Louisville Metro police:

ROAD CLOSED / RESTRICTED ACCESS from Sunday, April 30, 12:00 AM to 9:00 PM on the following streets:

  • Swan Street between Vine and Lampton Street
  • Entrance to Goodwill
  • Vine Street at Lampton Street
  • Vine Street at Breckinridge
  • Vine Street at Exit from Air Pollution Control
  • Vine Street at Exit from LMPD
  • Vine Street at alley north of Equestrian Lot
  • Brent Street past the entrance to The Café
  • Stoneware Alley between Vine and Barret
  • Broadway at Baxter
  • Broadway at Barret
  • Broadway at Exit from Parking Lot
  • St Anthony’s Place at Alley by Mercy Way (no Access to Broadway)
  • Rubel North of Broadway (no Access to Broadway)
  • Rubel South of Broadway (no Access to Broadway)
  • Barret Avenue at Broadway
  • Barret Avenue at Lexington
  • (2) Alleys at Rubel Park at Barret
  • Rubel at Barret
  • Campbell north of Broadway
  • Campbell at Maker Alley
  • Broadway at Campbell Street (South Side)
  • Logan Street at Finzer
  • 9th at Kentucky Street, Northbound only
  • Barret Avenue at Mercy Way
  • Barret Avenue at St Anthony Place
  • Campbell at Gray Street
  • Cawthon Street at 8th
  • Breckinridge Street at 8th
  • Vine St between Lampton and Brent
  • Brent St Vine to Broadway
  • Broadway at Shelby Street
  • Broadway at Clay Street
  • Broadway at Hancock Street
  • Broadway at Jackson Street
  • Broadway at Preston Street (North Side)
  • Broadway at Preston Street (South Side)
  • Broadway at Floyd Street (North Side)
  • Broadway at Floyd Street (South Side)
  • Broadway at Brook Street (North Side)
  • Broadway at Brook Street (South Side)
  • Broadway at 1st
  • Broadway at 2nd
  • Broadway at 3rd
  • Broadway at 4th
  • Broadway at 5th
  • Broadway at 6th
  • Broadway at 7th
  • Broadway at 8th
  • Broadway at 9th
  • Broadway at 12th
  • I-65 North Ramp to Brook Street
  • Logan Street at Breckinridge Street
  • Shelby Street at Chestnut Street
  • Clay Street at Breckinridge Street
  • Clay Street at Gray Street
  • Clay Street at Jacob Street
  • Hancock Street at Breckinridge Street
  • Hancock Street at Gray Street
  • Hancock Street at Jacob Street
  • Jackson Street at Jacob Street
  • Jackson Street at Breckinridge Street
  • Preston Street at Gray Street
  • Floyd Street at Breckinridge Street
  • Floyd Street at Gray Street
  • Floyd Street at Jacob Street
  • Brook Street at College Street
  • Brook Street at Breckinridge Street
  • 1st at Gray Street
  • 2nd at Chestnut Street
  • 2nd at Breckinridge Street
  • 2nd at Jacob Street
  • 3rd at Chestnut Street
  • 4th at Chestnut Street
  • 4th at York Street
  • 4th at Breckinridge Street
  • 5th at York Street
  • 5th at Breckinridge Street
  • 6th at Chestnut Street
  • 7th at Breckinridge Street
  • 7th at York Street
  • 8th at Chestnut Street
  • Roy Wilkins Ave at Chestnut Street
  • Magazine at 8th Street

NO STOPPING ANYTIME on Saturday, April 29 on the following streets:

  • Barret Avenue From Broadway to Lexington Road
  • Lexington Road From Barrett Avenue to Baxter Avenue
  • Vine Street From Brent to Breckinridge Street
  • Brent Street From Broadway to Stoneware Alley
  • Hamilton Avenue From Lexington Road to end
  • Broadway From Baxter to 11th Street
  • Campbell Street From Finzer Street to Gray Street
  • Finzer Street From Logan Street to Campbell Street
  • Preston Street From Springer Alley to Jacob Street
  • Floyd Street From Gray Street to Jacob Street
  • Brook Street From Gray Street to Jacob Street
  • Magazine Street From 8th Street to 9th Street
  • 9th Street From Broadway to Kentucky Street
  • Roy Wilkins Blvd From Chestnut to Broadway

Originating in 1956, the Pegasus Parade is the Kentucky Derby Festival’s oldest event. The 2023 parade will step off at 3 p.m. on Broadway at Campbell heading west to 9th Street.

