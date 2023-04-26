Need to know traffic information for KDF Pegasus Parade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are coming downtown for the Kentucky Derby Festival Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade on Sunday, there are a number of traffic restrictions and road closures you’ll need to know about.
The following list has been provided by Louisville Metro police:
ROAD CLOSED / RESTRICTED ACCESS from Sunday, April 30, 12:00 AM to 9:00 PM on the following streets:
- Swan Street between Vine and Lampton Street
- Entrance to Goodwill
- Vine Street at Lampton Street
- Vine Street at Breckinridge
- Vine Street at Exit from Air Pollution Control
- Vine Street at Exit from LMPD
- Vine Street at alley north of Equestrian Lot
- Brent Street past the entrance to The Café
- Stoneware Alley between Vine and Barret
- Broadway at Baxter
- Broadway at Barret
- Broadway at Exit from Parking Lot
- St Anthony’s Place at Alley by Mercy Way (no Access to Broadway)
- Rubel North of Broadway (no Access to Broadway)
- Rubel South of Broadway (no Access to Broadway)
- Barret Avenue at Broadway
- Barret Avenue at Lexington
- (2) Alleys at Rubel Park at Barret
- Rubel at Barret
- Campbell north of Broadway
- Campbell at Maker Alley
- Broadway at Campbell Street (South Side)
- Logan Street at Finzer
- 9th at Kentucky Street, Northbound only
- Barret Avenue at Mercy Way
- Barret Avenue at St Anthony Place
- Campbell at Gray Street
- Cawthon Street at 8th
- Breckinridge Street at 8th
- Vine St between Lampton and Brent
- Brent St Vine to Broadway
- Broadway at Shelby Street
- Broadway at Clay Street
- Broadway at Hancock Street
- Broadway at Jackson Street
- Broadway at Preston Street (North Side)
- Broadway at Preston Street (South Side)
- Broadway at Floyd Street (North Side)
- Broadway at Floyd Street (South Side)
- Broadway at Brook Street (North Side)
- Broadway at Brook Street (South Side)
- Broadway at 1st
- Broadway at 2nd
- Broadway at 3rd
- Broadway at 4th
- Broadway at 5th
- Broadway at 6th
- Broadway at 7th
- Broadway at 8th
- Broadway at 9th
- Broadway at 12th
- I-65 North Ramp to Brook Street
- Logan Street at Breckinridge Street
- Shelby Street at Chestnut Street
- Clay Street at Breckinridge Street
- Clay Street at Gray Street
- Clay Street at Jacob Street
- Hancock Street at Breckinridge Street
- Hancock Street at Gray Street
- Hancock Street at Jacob Street
- Jackson Street at Jacob Street
- Jackson Street at Breckinridge Street
- Preston Street at Gray Street
- Floyd Street at Breckinridge Street
- Floyd Street at Gray Street
- Floyd Street at Jacob Street
- Brook Street at College Street
- Brook Street at Breckinridge Street
- 1st at Gray Street
- 2nd at Chestnut Street
- 2nd at Breckinridge Street
- 2nd at Jacob Street
- 3rd at Chestnut Street
- 4th at Chestnut Street
- 4th at York Street
- 4th at Breckinridge Street
- 5th at York Street
- 5th at Breckinridge Street
- 6th at Chestnut Street
- 7th at Breckinridge Street
- 7th at York Street
- 8th at Chestnut Street
- Roy Wilkins Ave at Chestnut Street
- Magazine at 8th Street
NO STOPPING ANYTIME on Saturday, April 29 on the following streets:
- Barret Avenue From Broadway to Lexington Road
- Lexington Road From Barrett Avenue to Baxter Avenue
- Vine Street From Brent to Breckinridge Street
- Brent Street From Broadway to Stoneware Alley
- Hamilton Avenue From Lexington Road to end
- Broadway From Baxter to 11th Street
- Campbell Street From Finzer Street to Gray Street
- Finzer Street From Logan Street to Campbell Street
- Preston Street From Springer Alley to Jacob Street
- Floyd Street From Gray Street to Jacob Street
- Brook Street From Gray Street to Jacob Street
- Magazine Street From 8th Street to 9th Street
- 9th Street From Broadway to Kentucky Street
- Roy Wilkins Blvd From Chestnut to Broadway
Originating in 1956, the Pegasus Parade is the Kentucky Derby Festival’s oldest event. The 2023 parade will step off at 3 p.m. on Broadway at Campbell heading west to 9th Street.
