Nelson County man charged with attempted murder after victim shot multiple times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Tuesday in Nelson County sending another man to a Louisville hospital for treatment.

Joseph Scott Monin was charged with attempted murder, first degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and felon in possession of a handgun, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Wednesday.

Nelson County dispatchers sent in a report that a man had arrived at Flaget Memorial Hospital on Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dispatchers told the sheriff’s office the man had been dropped off by another person in a pickup truck and left the area.

Before being airlifted to a Louisville hospital, the man spoke with officers about the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the person who dropped off the man at the hospital was identified as Monin.

Monin was located at a home in the Bloomfield area and was brought into the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

He has been booked in the Nelson County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.