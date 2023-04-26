Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

NKY woman turns $40 into $500,000 with scratch-off top prize

The woman from Grant County, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the top prize on the Wild...
The woman from Grant County, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the top prize on the Wild Numbers 100X scratch-off ticket.(Kentucky Lottery)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman doubled down on her luck and turned one $40 win into a $500,000 prize.

The woman from Grant County, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the top prize on the Wild Numbers 100X scratch-off ticket.

She told Kentucky Lottery officials that she doesn’t usually play the $20 games but had just won $40 on another ticket, so she decided to try her luck and purchased two of the Wild Number 100X tickets.

“I saw the 5X symbol on the first one, then again, then again,” the winner said.

There were wins on all 20 spots on the ticket, totaling the game’s $500,000 prize.

“I panicked. I called my sister, then my dad. I couldn’t believe it was real,” she said after discovering the $500,000 win. “My kids were jumping up and down, but they didn’t even know why.”

The winner said she won $5,000 in the past and used the wins for a down payment on a car for her daughter. “Now I can pay it off,” she said.

She cashed her ticket yesterday at Kentucky Lottery headquarters, where she received a check for $357,500 after taxes. She also plans to purchase a house, maybe some land, and help out her family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fas Mart on Taft Highway in Dry Ridge. The retailer will receive $5,000 for selling the ticket.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of abusing chickens in social media video turns himself in
Man accused of abusing chickens in social media video turns himself in
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
Indiana woman killed in rollover crash in Scott County
Shelby County Police arrested Amanda Phillips (left) and Chris Reed (right) after finding the...
Shelby County Police arrest 2 people after finding Bellarmine University production truck
Travelers looking to skip the long lines at customs when traveling abroad can now apply to skip...
Louisville airport hosting global entry enrollment event all week

Latest News

Louisville’s free outdoor concert series at Waterfront Park returns for its 21st season this...
Waterfront Wednesday reveals lineup for 21st season
Each week, the road will be shut down to vehicles allowing multiple food trucks to set up and...
Food Truck Wednesdays returns to downtown Louisville
Joseph Scott Monin was charged with attempted murder, first degree assault, tampering with...
Nelson County man charged with attempted murder after victim shot multiple times
The Big Four Pedestrian Bridge and the skyline of Louisville, Kentucky.
FORECAST: Dry weather through lunch on Thursday