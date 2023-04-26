Saint Xavier students sell ‘Louisville Strong’ T-shirts to raise funds for Barrick Family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the wake of the tragic shooting in downtown Louisville, students at Saint Xavier High School have stepped up to raise money for the family of Joshua Barrick, according to a release.

The school has raised more than $17,500 to support the Barrick family by selling “Louisville Strong” T-shirts in honor of the victims and community.

“Like so many others in the Louisville community, I had the pleasure of knowing Joshua Barrick personally and was shocked and saddened to hear of his untimely passing,” St. X President Paul Colistra said. “Compassion is one of our school’s core values and all of us felt called to do something to support Josh’s family.”

St. X students, teachers, faculty and staff are encouraged to wear their “Louisville Strong” shirts during a schoolwide dress down day on Thursday, April 27.

“We know we can’t take away the tremendous grief and loss that the Barricks are experiencing right now,” St. X Senior Class President Teddy Meiers said. “But we hope our donation will be able to help them as they navigate this difficult time.”

For those who want to donate to the Barrick family, click or tap here.

