Several hurt in Richmond building collapse

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Several people were hurt after a collapse at a construction site in Richmond.

We are told four people were injured in the collapse.

Richmond Fire Chief Sam Kirby says one of the four was pinned when the trusses collapsed, and he had to be rescued.

The collapse happened at a distribution center building at God’s Outreach that is under construction.

Right now, officials don’t know what caused the collapse.

We are working to learn the name of the construction company that employs the injured workers.

OSHA will also be investigating.

This story is developing.

