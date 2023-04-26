Stolen gun found in student’s backpack at Newburg Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter to Newburg Middle School parents confirmed a stolen gun was found in a student’s backpack at the school on Wednesday.

According to Newburg principal, Dr. Shamika Johnson, staff was informed that a student had a gun at the school.

Once they were notified, the school’s security level was raised and JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were both called.

During a search of two students, a stolen gun was found inside one of the student’s backpacks, the letter reads.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority at Newburg,” Johnson said in the letter. “We appreciate students and staff who abide by the “see something, say something” rule and alert us to possible threats against our school.”

The two students will be disciplined in accordance with JCPS’ Student Support and Behavioral Intervention Handbook.

One of the students was taken into custody by JCPS police.

Wednesday’s report marks 22 guns found within JCPS schools this school year. On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Board of Education voted to begin the process of adding weapon detectors in middle and high schools.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.