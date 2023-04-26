Suspect charged with shooting man his companion was having sex with

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County man has been arrested after he admitted to shooting and wounding a man who was involved with his female friend.

Brodrick Ray Justice-Miller, 26, of Radcliff, was arrested April 25 on charges of attempted murder, assault and wanton endangerment.

Justice-Miller admitted to investigators that he took a gun from his home and went to a car where a woman he was involved with was having a sexual encounter with a man. Justice-Miller said he opened the door, pulled the woman from the car and fired multiple rounds at the man, who was struck several times.

Radcliff police say there were approximately 10-12 shots fired by Justice-Miller. At least one round went into an apartment occupied by two people. The spent round was recovered inside a closet.

Justice-Miller is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.