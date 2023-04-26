Contact Troubleshooters
Suspect charged with shooting man his companion was having sex with

Brodrick Ray Justice-Miller, 26, of Radcliff, Ky., \ was arrested April 25, 2023 on charges of attempted murder, assault and wanton endangerment.
Brodrick Ray Justice-Miller, 26, of Radcliff, Ky., \ was arrested April 25, 2023 on charges of attempted murder, assault and wanton endangerment.(Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County man has been arrested after he admitted to shooting and wounding a man who was involved with his female friend.

Brodrick Ray Justice-Miller, 26, of Radcliff, was arrested April 25 on charges of attempted murder, assault and wanton endangerment.

Justice-Miller admitted to investigators that he took a gun from his home and went to a car where a woman he was involved with was having a sexual encounter with a man. Justice-Miller said he opened the door, pulled the woman from the car and fired multiple rounds at the man, who was struck several times.

Radcliff police say there were approximately 10-12 shots fired by Justice-Miller. At least one round went into an apartment occupied by two people. The spent round was recovered inside a closet.

Justice-Miller is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

