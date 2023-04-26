Contact Troubleshooters
UofL musicians joining Yo-Yo Ma, Louisville Orchestra for Mammoth Cave concert

Students, faculty and alumni of the University of Louisville School of Music will be performing...
Students, faculty and alumni of the University of Louisville School of Music will be performing alongside world renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma.(WYMT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students, faculty and alumni of the University of Louisville School of Music will be performing alongside world renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma for a performance inside Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave.

The performance with the Louisville Chamber Choir and Louisville Orchestra takes place on April 29 in Mammoth Cave’s Refinesque Hall, the Louisville Orchestra previously announced.

UofL said School of Music lecturer of voice Erin Keesy will join the performance singing alongside Kent Hatteberg, School of Music director of choral activities, and Won Joo Ahn, UofL’s director of university chorus and women’s chorus.

“I think it’s going to make a really big impact,” Keesy said in a release. “It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience – not to mention performing with Yo-Yo Ma who is not only a famous name in our community, but a famous name in households across America and the world.”

The sold-out performance is set to immerse audiences with the sounds of the cave’s acoustics mixed with the musical performances from Ma and the Louisville Orchestra.

Teddy Abrams, Louisville Orchestra’s music director, created the original musical score with Ma in mind.

