Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Video of tired anteater who won’t get out of bed goes viral

Many can relate to this sleepy critter who just doesn't want to get out of bed for his keeper.
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An anteater that sleeps up to 18 hours a day has become a viral sensation as drowsy fans relate to how hard it is to get him up.

In a video posted on TikTok, the anteater’s keeper, Kelly Rauch, seems to be unable to get him to wake up.

Not even ear rubs or his favorite treat, avocado, can get Eury to get out of bed. But nothing can keep him from putting his paw over his ear.

“This is an everyday thing for me; getting this boy out of bed. It’s difficult,” Rauch said.

Eury, named after the vacuum cleaner brand Eureka, is 22 years old, which is ancient for an anteater.

The Greensboro North Carolina Science Center captioned the TikTok video “Our sweet, forever teenager.” It went massively viral because many seem to be able to relate.

“Just 5 more minutes,” one person replied.

But Eury has to get up so he can take his medicine mixed in with avocado. He takes medical cannabis for his aches and pains and even gets acupuncture for his arthritis.

In the wild, anteaters like Eury typically only live to about 14 years of age.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prince Zaymier Ssenteza-Woodson appeared in court on Wednesday after being charged with animal...
Man accused of abusing chickens in social media video turns himself in
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
Indiana woman killed in rollover crash in Scott County
Shelby County Police arrested Amanda Phillips (left) and Chris Reed (right) after finding the...
Shelby County Police arrest 2 people after finding Bellarmine University production truck
Travelers looking to skip the long lines at customs when traveling abroad can now apply to skip...
Louisville airport hosting global entry enrollment event all week

Latest News

Brian Kolfage leaves court after being sentenced for defrauding donors to the "We Build the...
We Build The Wall founder sentenced to 4 years in prison
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Oklahoma board rejects clemency recommendation for death row inmate
Harlow posted the cover of his new album, “Jackman,” which will be released on April 28.
Jack Harlow surprise announces new album coming Friday
President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
US, South Korea unveil new nuclear deterrence plan
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers answers questions during an introductory NFL football...
Aaron Rodgers excited about ‘new adventure’ with Jets