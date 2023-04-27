15th Kentucky Oaks Survivor Parade participant shares breast cancer story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A derby tradition highlights breast and ovarian cancer survivors and their journeys.

Before the Kentucky Oaks race, 149 survivors and fighters will walk in the 15th annual Survivor’s Parade.

One of this year’s participants is Victoria Huntsman.

“Six years ago, I was so strong. I was cutting down trees and planting flowers,” Huntsman said. “Then, I felt like I was getting lazy. I realized the tiredness related to the knot in my breast and the dimple. I said to myself ‘It’s got to be cancer.’”

Huntsman was right. When she went to the doctor, she was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Her physicians at Norton Cancer Institute also found Huntsman cancer had spread to her bones.

She had surgery shortly after the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

”I am proud of my scar,” Huntsman said. “People are like, ‘I cannot believe you show your scar.’ That’s something to be proud of.”

Since Huntsman’s surgery, she’s continued living, working and spreading positivity. She hopes her walk in the Oaks parade inspires others. Her doctors say Huntsman’s positive outlook on life is contagious.

This year, the American Cancer Society estimates a little more than four thousand Kentucky women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 15th Survivors Parade will be presented on Friday, May 5, 2023 and will honor the 149 survivors and fighters who have been selected, including Victoria Huntsman.

“Many people have congratulated me,” Huntsman said. “I cannot wait to see people cheering for me as well while I will be cheering for others.”

