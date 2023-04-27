3 in hospital after semi rear-ended ambulance on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Calls came in to Bullitt County EMS around 6:45 p.m. for a vehicle accident.

The accident happened on I-65 North near the Bullitt-Jefferson County line.

EMS was preparing to transport a patient from the original accident when a semi rear-ended the ambulance, Paramedic Training Director Sheryn Shofner with Bullitt County EMS said.

Two EMS workers and the original patient were transported to UofL Hospital, Shofner said. All three are in stable condition.

