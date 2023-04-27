Contact Troubleshooters
Aerosmith teases farewell tour with possible Louisville appearance

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fans of Aerosmith may not have to “Dream On” much longer to see the band perform live.

The long-running American rock band is teasing a possible farewell tour with Louisville as one of the tour’s stops.

KFC Yum! Center posted a picture through social media on Thursday afternoon, featuring the Aerosmith logo in the arena’s big board with the phrase “Peace Out.”

Similar posts were made by by Boston’s TD Garden and San Francisco’s Chase Center, with no other detail provided.

Several other hints were provided teasing to a possible tour announcement in the near future.

Aerosmith’s website leads to a countdown clock that ends on May 1 at 10 a.m., with Aerosmith guitarist and singer Joe Perry also teasing to the same date and time through Twitter.

If formally announced, this would be the band’s first national tour since the “Aero-Vederci Baby!” tour in 2017 and 2018.

