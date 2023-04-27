Colorful balloons to populate Louisville’s skies this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival takes flight this weekend with three hot-air balloon events.

The L&N Federal Credit Union Great BalloonFest gets started Friday morning with a 7 a.m. launch of the Great Balloon Rush-Hour Race. The hot-air balloons will launch from Bowman Field creating a colorful view in teh mornign sky for drivers heading to work.

The second BalloonFest event happens Friday night at 9 p.m. on Louisville’s Waterfront. It’s the L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Glow.Balloon pilots will fire their burners, making the balloons glow against the night sky.

The final BalloonFest event happens Saturday morning at Bowman Field with its oldest event, the L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Race. Over 20 balloons will launch at 7 a.m. The first Great Balloon Race was held in 1973.

Admission to the balloon events is free with a 2023 Pegasus Pin. Pegasus Pins are $7 in advance at retail outlets and $10 at the entrance to events.

