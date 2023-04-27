Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

EMS workers, patient sent to hospital after semi rear-ended ambulance on I-65

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson and WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Bullitt County EMS workers and someone they were helping were sent to UofL Hospital on Wednesday after a semitruck rear-ended the ambulance.

Calls came in to Bullitt County EMS around 6:45 p.m. for a vehicle accident on Interstate 65 North near the Bullitt-Jefferson County line.

The EMS workers were preparing to transport a patient from the original accident when the semitruck hit the emergency vehicle, according to Bullitt County EMS.

It has been confirmed that the EMS workers were released from the hospital late last night. There’s currently no word on the original patient.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed a crash involving a JCPS bus was called in around 8:30 a.m. to the...
JCPS: 4 students sent to hospital after bus crash on US 42
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Prince Zaymier Ssenteza-Woodson appeared in court on Wednesday after being charged with animal...
Man accused of abusing chickens in social media video turns himself in
Joseph Scott Monin was charged with attempted murder, first degree assault, tampering with...
Nelson County man charged with attempted murder after victim shot multiple times

Latest News

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Showers arrive this afternoon
Surveillance video shows Connor Sturgeon during the mass shooting at Old National Bank
Parents of Louisville mass shooter speaks about the incident
Mohammed Hussein was killed after an alleged drunk driver crashes into his car.
Family and friends remember 17-year old killed in car crash
They seem dive into their assigned tasks with puppy-like enthusiasm, but it is no game.
Bomb sniffing dogs train before Derby