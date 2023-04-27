EMS workers, patient sent to hospital after semi rear-ended ambulance on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Bullitt County EMS workers and someone they were helping were sent to UofL Hospital on Wednesday after a semitruck rear-ended the ambulance.

Calls came in to Bullitt County EMS around 6:45 p.m. for a vehicle accident on Interstate 65 North near the Bullitt-Jefferson County line.

The EMS workers were preparing to transport a patient from the original accident when the semitruck hit the emergency vehicle, according to Bullitt County EMS.

It has been confirmed that the EMS workers were released from the hospital late last night. There’s currently no word on the original patient.

