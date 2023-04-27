Family and friends remember 17-year old killed in car crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mohammed Hussein was sitting in the back of a car on Saturday night, when police say Ernesto Ocampo crashed into it without ever braking.

On Wednesday, his friends and family prayed over his burial site.

Hussein was one year old when his family left Iraq for the United States. He was two when they go here, because his birthday passed while they were on the plane.

He was the only man in a family of four women. He took that role seriously.

Even though he was the youngest, he protected his mom and sisters.

“My mom was three months pregnant when my dad was murdered back in my country,” said Hussein’s sister Aeisha. “His wish was to see our dad. And now he’s with him,” she said.

On Saturday night, Hussein was in the backseat of a car with his friends, sitting at a stoplight.

That’s when Ernesto Ocampo allegedly crashed into their car, killing Hussein and sending the other two people in the car to the hospital.

”I love you. I can’t live without him. I love him so much. So hard for me, so hard. I can do nothing,” said Hussein’s mother.

Haris Zuka was in the car with Hussein, but he doesn’t remember much about the incident.

“I just woke up and he was gone,” Zuka said.

Police say there were several beer bottles found in Ocampo’s car and that his blood alcohol level was .338, which is more than four times the legal limit.

Ocampo is being charged with murder, among other things.

“It hurts. Physically, mentally, everything. Our hearts are breaking‚” said Asmaa, Hussein’s other sister. “They’re hurting but there’s nothing we can do, so we just pray for him

Hussein was laid to rest on Sunday. A huge crowd of people showed up to the burial, just showing how much he was loved.

“There was no way he couldn’t make the room happier. Anybody he was with,” said Ali Sami, Hussein’s friend.

“He was my best friend. Because it was them two growing up, they’re the oldest, and then me and him,” said Hussein’s third sister, Zoey.

On Wednesday. a smaller group of his friends and family showed up to pray for him and support each other.

“He was the last person to deserve this‚” said Hussein’s girlfriend, Kaylee Sauter. “He woke every morning and just wanted to live and he taught me how to live.”

Sauter said she’ll always love him with everything she has. And if she could ask him one more thing, it would be about his dad.

“How it was meeting his dad. That’s all he talked about. That’s all he wanted to be,” Sauter said.

Ocampo’s bond was set at 100 thousand dollars cash. He’s due back in court on May 2nd.

