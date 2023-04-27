Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Family and friends remember 17-year old killed in car crash

Mohammed Hussein was sitting in the back of a car on Saturday night, when police say Ernesto Ocampo crashed into it without ever braking.
By David Ochoa
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mohammed Hussein was sitting in the back of a car on Saturday night, when police say Ernesto Ocampo crashed into it without ever braking.

On Wednesday, his friends and family prayed over his burial site.

Hussein was one year old when his family left Iraq for the United States. He was two when they go here, because his birthday passed while they were on the plane.

He was the only man in a family of four women. He took that role seriously.

Even though he was the youngest, he protected his mom and sisters.

“My mom was three months pregnant when my dad was murdered back in my country,” said Hussein’s sister Aeisha. “His wish was to see our dad. And now he’s with him,” she said.

On Saturday night, Hussein was in the backseat of a car with his friends, sitting at a stoplight.

That’s when Ernesto Ocampo allegedly crashed into their car, killing Hussein and sending the other two people in the car to the hospital.

”I love you. I can’t live without him. I love him so much. So hard for me, so hard. I can do nothing,” said Hussein’s mother.

Haris Zuka was in the car with Hussein, but he doesn’t remember much about the incident.

“I just woke up and he was gone,” Zuka said.

Police say there were several beer bottles found in Ocampo’s car and that his blood alcohol level was .338, which is more than four times the legal limit.

Ocampo is being charged with murder, among other things.

“It hurts. Physically, mentally, everything. Our hearts are breaking‚” said Asmaa, Hussein’s other sister. “They’re hurting but there’s nothing we can do, so we just pray for him

Hussein was laid to rest on Sunday. A huge crowd of people showed up to the burial, just showing how much he was loved.

“There was no way he couldn’t make the room happier. Anybody he was with,” said Ali Sami, Hussein’s friend.

“He was my best friend. Because it was them two growing up, they’re the oldest, and then me and him,” said Hussein’s third sister, Zoey.

On Wednesday. a smaller group of his friends and family showed up to pray for him and support each other.

“He was the last person to deserve this‚” said Hussein’s girlfriend, Kaylee Sauter. “He woke every morning and just wanted to live and he taught me how to live.”

Sauter said she’ll always love him with everything she has. And if she could ask him one more thing, it would be about his dad.

“How it was meeting his dad. That’s all he talked about. That’s all he wanted to be,” Sauter said.

Ocampo’s bond was set at 100 thousand dollars cash. He’s due back in court on May 2nd.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed a crash involving a JCPS bus was called in around 8:30 a.m. to the...
JCPS: 4 students sent to hospital after bus crash on US 42
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Prince Zaymier Ssenteza-Woodson appeared in court on Wednesday after being charged with animal...
Man accused of abusing chickens in social media video turns himself in
Joseph Scott Monin was charged with attempted murder, first degree assault, tampering with...
Nelson County man charged with attempted murder after victim shot multiple times

Latest News

Surveillance video shows Connor Sturgeon during the mass shooting at Old National Bank
Parents of Louisville mass shooter speaks about the incident
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Needed rain returns late Thursday, weekend forecast improving
They seem dive into their assigned tasks with puppy-like enthusiasm, but it is no game.
Bomb sniffing dogs train before Derby
Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Cross said officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting...
17-year-old arrested after homicide in Radcliff