Fern Creek High School’s class of 2023 sets new record for scholarships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a big reason to celebrate at Fern Creek High School Thursday morning.

The class of 2023 has set a new record for scholarships awarded, at more than $36.2-million. Seven seniors at Fern Creek each earned more than $1-million in scholarships.

One of those seniors is Ricky Brown, who’s family moved to Louisville from Selma, Alabama in 2011. Brown applied to 17 colleges and was accepted into 12 of them.

“But for the ones that were more high level, very shocking because you know, kid coming from where I come from, you don’t really expect to really do anything that crazy this young,” Brown said. “So, it was a very great experience, very affirming of like all the hard work that I’ve been through and the trials I’ve gone through.”

Brown said he plans to attend Vanderbilt University and study computer science or business.

