FORECAST: A rainy night ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cloudy but dry start to the day, showers roll into the region this afternoon; the rain, at times, will be heavy. Temperatures warm into the 60s and lower 70s before the rain arrives.

Widespread steady evening rain will become more scattered overnight. Temperatures only cool into the 50s by Friday morning.

Spotty showers possible on Friday with a mostly cloudy sky for much of the day. Highs will reach into the 60s before cooling down toward evening.

Clouds decrease Friday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s for most.

Early next week looks to start off cloudy and chilly. We are watching for a front that could spark some showers near Thursday but that risk remains low for now.

A drying trend into Oaks and Derby is still holding in the outlook as of today.

