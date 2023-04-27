Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: A rainy night ahead

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain increases after 3 or 4 PM
  • Spotty shower possible Friday
  • Breezy and cool into Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cloudy but dry start to the day, showers roll into the region this afternoon; the rain, at times, will be heavy. Temperatures warm into the 60s and lower 70s before the rain arrives.

Widespread steady evening rain will become more scattered overnight. Temperatures only cool into the 50s by Friday morning.

Spotty showers possible on Friday with a mostly cloudy sky for much of the day. Highs will reach into the 60s before cooling down toward evening.

Clouds decrease Friday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s for most.

Early next week looks to start off cloudy and chilly. We are watching for a front that could spark some showers near Thursday but that risk remains low for now.

A drying trend into Oaks and Derby is still holding in the outlook as of today.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed a crash involving a JCPS bus was called in around 8:30 a.m. to the...
JCPS: 4 students sent to hospital after bus crash on US 42
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Joseph Scott Monin was charged with attempted murder, first degree assault, tampering with...
Nelson County man charged with attempted murder after victim shot multiple times
Brodrick Ray Justice-Miller, 26, of Radcliff, Ky., \ was arrested April 25, 2023 on charges of...
Suspect charged with shooting man his companion was having sex with

Latest News

For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/27
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/26
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/25
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/21